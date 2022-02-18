View All Immutep News

Immutep to present new data from TACTI-002 at ELCC 2022



SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 18 February 2022 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce new data is scheduled to be presented at ESMO’s European Lung Cancer Congress (ELCC) 2022 which will take place in-person in Prague, Czech Republic and virtually from 30 March to 2 April 2022, Central European Summer Time (CEST).



The new data relates to Immutep’s phase II TACTI-002 trial evaluating its lead product candidate, eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”) in combination with MSD’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in patients with PD-L1 unselected 2nd line PD-1/PD-L1 refractory metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), known as Part B of the study. Immutep will announce the new data to the market and make the poster available on its website.



ELCC 2022 is the annual lung cancer meeting of the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO), the leading professional organisation for medical oncology. It brings together multidisciplinary societies representing thoracic oncology specialists to advance science, disseminate education and improve the practice of lung cancer specialists worldwide.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document