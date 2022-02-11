View All Immutep News

Immutep - Australian Patent Granted for Efti with PD-1 Inhibitors



Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 related immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune disease, is pleased to announce the grant of a new patent (number 2016205983) entitled “Combined Preparations for the Treatment of Cancer or Infection” by the Australian Patent Office.



This new Australian patent follows the grant of the corresponding European, United States and Chinese patents announced in 2018 through 2021.



The claims of the new patent protect Immutep’s intellectual property relating to combined therapeutic preparations comprising (a) its lead active immunotherapy candidate eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”), which is a LAG-3 fusion protein (LAG-3Ig), and (b) an anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody. In addition to broader style claims, the granted claims include narrower claims drawn to specific combinations of efti with pembrolizumab, nivolumab, avelumab, durvalumab or atezolizumab, for example. The claims are also directed to related methods of use in the treatment of cancer.



