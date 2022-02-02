View All Immutep News

Immutep - Death of Director Grant Chamberlain



SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 2 February 2022 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”) regrettably announces that Non-Executive Director Grant Chamberlain passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on 28 January 2022.



'We are shocked and deeply saddened by Grant’s unexpected passing. He was a very well respected and much liked member of the Immutep team. Serving on our Board since August 2017, it was an honour to work closely with him and to know him personally. We will all miss his lively presence, his passion for Immutep and his extensive corporate and financial insights,' said Chairman, Russell Howard.



The Board and staff of Immutep would like to extend their sincere condolences to Grant’s family and friends.



