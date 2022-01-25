View All Immutep News

Immutep Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C



• Final Overall Survival data from AIPAC Phase IIb trial reported at the SITC 2021 conference, supporting Immutep’s planned Phase III clinical development of efti in combination with paclitaxel in metastatic breast cancer

• Encouraging antitumor activity also reported from TACTI-002 trial of efti in 2nd line head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) at SITC 2021

• TACTI-003 Phase IIb study patient recruitment and country/site initiation ongoing

• IMP761 GMP manufacturing advanced



SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 25 January 2022 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 related immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune disease, provides an update on the ongoing development of its product candidates, eftilagimod alpha (“efti”) and IMP761 for the quarter ended 31 December 2021.



Efti Development Program for Cancer



AIPAC - Phase IIb clinical trial - final data



Immutep reported final Overall Survival (OS) data from its Phase IIb AIPAC clinical trial evaluating efti in metastatic breast cancer (MBC) in November 2021, as a late breaker poster at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting.



The late-stage trial showed very encouraging OS data, including a statistically significant and clinically meaningful benefit in three patient predefined subgroups representing a majority of patients. A survival benefit of +7.5 months was observed in patients < 65 years, reflecting a > 50% improvement compared to the control group. A +19.6 month survival benefit was seen in patients with low monocytes, a benefit of > 150% compared to the control group. Lastly, a survival benefit of +4.2 months was reported in luminal B patients, reflecting a > 33% benefit compared to the control group. The data from these subgroups was improved data versus the interim data presented by Immutep in December 2020.



