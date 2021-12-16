View All Immutep News

Immutep Advances IMP761 Manufacturing



SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 16 December 2021 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 related immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases, is pleased to announce it has signed a Manufacturing Service Agreement (MSA) with Northway Biotech, an end-to-end biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO), to manufacture IMP761 ahead of clinical testing.



IMP761, Immutep’s preclinical candidate for autoimmune diseasesis an immunosuppressive agonist antibody to LAG-3. It has now been tested in a Th1-driven autoimmune disease setting, oligoarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis, as a proof of concept which has been published in the peer-reviewed Pediatric Journal in Oct 2021.



Northway Biotech is a European specialist manufacturer of recombinant proteins and monoclonal antibodies, with manufacturing sites in Lithuania and the United S ates. Under the agreement, Northway has already started developing a GMP-compliant manufacturing process of IMP761 and will manufacture IMP761 in large scale bioreactors. The process is based on a pharmaceutical-grade, stable GS knockout CHO K1 cell line system that has been shown to produce product yields of IMP761 in small scale setup. The work is undertaken at Northway’s Vilnius, Lithuania facility with the potential to expand the agreement to include further process scale up and cover commercial supply in the future.



