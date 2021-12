View All Immutep News

Immutep - Change of Registered Office Address



SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 14 December 2021 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), advises that its registered office and principal place of business will change, with effect from 15 December 2021 to:



Level 33, Australia Square

264 George Street, Sydney

NSW 2000, Australia



The Company’s phone number remains unchanged.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document