Immutep - Good safety reported from 1st five patients in INSIGHT-003



Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 related immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune disease, announces the first five patients have been treated in the INSIGHT003 study.



No additional safety signals have been observed in the study which is the first time a triple combination therapy consisting of eftilagimod alpha (“efti”) and an existing approved standard of care combination of chemotherapy (carboplatin) and an anti-PD-1 therapy has been administered.



Lead investigator, Prof. Dr. Salah-Eddin Al-Batran of the Institute of Clinical Cancer Research IKF said: “The INSIGHT-003 study has commenced well. We are very pleased with the safety of the triple combination so far and all patients are still participating in the study. This is important as it is the first time patients have received a triple combination therapy with efti. Patient recruitment is advancing in line with our projections.”



