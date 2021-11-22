View All Immutep News

Immutep - Phase II TACTI-002 trial recruitment successfully completed



• Enrolled and dosed last patient in the expansion stage of Part A (1st line non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)) needed to complete recruitment into all cohorts of the TACTI-002 study

• Interim data from Part C (2nd line head & neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) patients) presented at SITC 2021

• Additional data from TACTI-002 expected to be reported in H1 calendar year 2022



SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 19 November 2021 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 related immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune disease, announces the last patient has been enrolled in the expansion stage of Part A of its Phase II TACTI-002 study (also designated KEYNOTE-798). The Company announced that the TACTI-002 study has completed recruitment of patients across all cohorts.



A total of 185 patients are now participating in TACTI-002 across Parts A, B, and C (see Table 1) at 20 clinical sites in Australia, Europe, and the US. Notably, recruitment into the expansion stage of Part A was completed faster than anticipated, with all patients in this stage being recruited in under 12 months.



