Media ReleasesImmutep

View All Immutep News


Immutep - Phase II TACTI-002 trial recruitment successfully completed

22 Nov 2021 09:06 AM


• Enrolled and dosed last patient in the expansion stage of Part A (1st line non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)) needed to complete recruitment into all cohorts of the TACTI-002 study
• Interim data from Part C (2nd line head & neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) patients) presented at SITC 2021
• Additional data from TACTI-002 expected to be reported in H1 calendar year 2022

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 19 November 2021 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 related immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune disease, announces the last patient has been enrolled in the expansion stage of Part A of its Phase II TACTI-002 study (also designated KEYNOTE-798). The Company announced that the TACTI-002 study has completed recruitment of patients across all cohorts.

A total of 185 patients are now participating in TACTI-002 across Parts A, B, and C (see Table 1) at 20 clinical sites in Australia, Europe, and the US. Notably, recruitment into the expansion stage of Part A was completed faster than anticipated, with all patients in this stage being recruited in under 12 months.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.