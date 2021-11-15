View All Immutep News

Immutep announces publication of SITC 2021 posters



-- AIPAC poster presentation includes new data and graphs showing:

• Very encouraging Overall Survival (OS) data from the abstract published on 9 November 2021, including statistically significant benefit in 3 patient subgroups representing a majority of patients

• A statistically significant Quality of Life preservation in first 6 months in the eftilagimod alpha (“efti”) group in total population

• The statistically significant increase in peripheral CD8 T cells in patients in the efti group of the total population and the statistically significant correlation of this increase with improved OS

-- TACTI-002 poster presentation of more mature interim data from 2nd line head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) patients (Part C):

• Encouraging Overall Response Rate (ORR), with 29.7% (11/37) of 2nd line HNSCC patients responding to the combination therapy of efti and pembrolizumab

• Favourable duration and depth of responses, with 5 Complete Responses and a minimum duration of response extended to > 9 months across all responding patients

• Responses continue to be seen in PD-L1 low and high expressors

• Further data from TACTI-002 is expected to be reported in H1 calendar year 2022

• TACTI-003 is a Phase IIb multicentre, open label, randomised and controlled, trial enrolling approximately 154 patients with 1st line HNSCC.



SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 15 November 2021 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 related immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune disease, announces new data has been published in poster presentations at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting 2021 which took place from 10-14 November 2021 in the US. The new data relates to the Company’s Phase IIb AIPAC trial and Part C of its Phase II TACTI-002 study (also designated KEYNOTE-798). In addition, a poster presentation of the trial design of the Company’s new randomised Phase IIb study in 1st line HNSCC was also presented at SITC.



All three poster presentations relate to Immutep’s lead candidate efti and are available on the Company’s website: https://www.immutep.com/investors-media/presentations.html. New data which is shown in addition to the data from the abstracts released on 9 November 2021 is summarised below. Immutep will present data from the posters in a global webcast for investors on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 at 8.00 am AEDT / Tuesday, 16 November 2021 at 4.00 pm EST. Details are below.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



