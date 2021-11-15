View All Immutep News

Immutep - Chinese Patent Granted for Efti with PD-1 Pathway Inhibitors



Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 related immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune disease, is pleased to announce the grant of a new patent (number ZL 201680005401.3) entitled “Combined Preparations for the Treatment of Cancer or Infection” by the Chinese Patent Office.



This new Chinese patent follows the grant of the corresponding European and United States patents announced in 2018 through 2021. The claims of the new patent protect Immutep’s intellectual property relating to combined therapeutic preparations comprising (a) its lead active immunotherapy candidate eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”), which is a soluble LAG-3 fusion protein (LAG 3Ig), and (b) an antiPD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody. The claims are also directed to use of the preparations for the manufacture of a medicament for the treatment of cancer and infectious disease.



