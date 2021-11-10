View All Immutep News

Immutep announces publication of SITC 2021 abstracts



• Data from Phase IIb AIPAC, including final Overall Survival data, reported in a separate announcement

• Encouraging Objective Response Rate (ORR) of 29.7% (11/37), including 5 Complete Responses in 2nd line head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) patients in Part C of Phase II TACTI-002 trial

• TACTI-002 trial (Part C) shows encouraging antitumor activity

• Total of 154 1st line HNSCC patients, unselected for PD-L1 expression, will be recruited into Phase II TACTI-003 study to determine ORR as primary endpoint

• Global Investor Webcast to be held at 8 am on 17 November 2021 (Sydney time) - details below



Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 related immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune disease, is pleased to announce that data from its AIPAC, TACTI 002 and TACTI-003 studies have been published in abstracts available via the links below on the SITC 2021 Annual Meeting’s official website or the Company’s website.



Three poster presentations with additional data and commentary that are not included in the abstracts will be available on https://www.sitcancer.org/2021/home from 12 November 2021, at 7 am EST and made available on Immutep’s website at www.immutep.com.



