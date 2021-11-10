Immutep - Final Phase IIb AIPAC clinical trial results for Efti in MBC

Media ReleasesImmutep

• Final Overall Survival (OS) data supports Phase III clinical development of efti in combination with paclitaxel in metastatic breast cancer
• OS benefit trend in total population, with median survival benefit of +2.9 months from efti plus chemotherapy, compared to chemotherapy plus placebo
• Statistically significant and clinically meaningful OS benefit confirmed now in three predefined patient subgroups (patients < 65 years, low monocytes and luminal B) with improved data versus data presented in December 2020
• Survival benefit of +7.5 months, +19.6 months and +4.2 months in the < 65 years, low monocytes and luminal B subgroups, respectively. Reflects a benefit of > 50%, > 150% and > 33%, respectively.
• Efti increased circulating CD8 T cells which is significantly correlated with improved OS
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - 10 November 2021 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 related immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune disease, announces final OS data from its Phase IIb AIPAC trial which are being presented in a late breaker presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting 2021 held from 10-14 November 2021.

227 patients with HER2-negative/HR positive metastatic breast cancer (HR+ MBC) were 1:1 randomised in the placebo-controlled, double-blind AIPAC study. The trial evaluated Immutep’s lead product candidate eftilagimod alpha (“efti”) in combination with paclitaxel chemotherapy (efti group, N=114) in comparison to a combination of placebo and paclitaxel chemotherapy (comparator group, N=113).

