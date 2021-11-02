View All Immutep News

Immutep granted Chinese Patent for eftilagimod alpha



Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 related immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune disease, is pleased to announce the grant of a new patent (number ZL 201610221687) entitled “Use of recombinant LAG-3 or the derivatives thereof for eliciting a monocyte immune response” by the Chinese Patent Office. The patent forms part of a broad and growing portfolio of patent families for the Company’s lead product candidiate eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”) in key global markets including China.



This new Chinese patent follows the grant of the corresponding European, Japanese and United States patents announced previously. The claims of the new patent relate to methods of use of (a) Immutep’s efti which is a LAG-3 fusion protein (LAG-3Ig) and (b) a chemotherapy agent in combination for the manufacture of a preparation for the treatment of cancer. The patent provides protection in mainland China and the expiry date is 3 October 2028.



The new patent is owned by Immutep S.A.S. and exclusively licensed to Immutep’s partner in China, EOC Pharma (“EOC”).



