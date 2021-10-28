View All Immutep News

Immutep Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C



• Received competent authority and institutional review board approvals for TACTI-003 Phase IIb trial

• Enrolled first patient in INSIGHT-003 study in patients with various solid tumours

• Preparations progressing for new Phase III trial (AIPAC-003) in metastatic breast cancer

• Final Overall Survival data from Phase IIb AIPAC trial accepted as a late breaker poster for SITC 2021



SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 28 October 2021 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 related immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune disease, provides an update on the ongoing development of its product candidates, eftilagimod alpha (“efti”) and IMP761 for the quarter ended 30 September 2021.



Efti Development Program for Cancer



AIPAC - Phase IIb clinical trial - ongoing



Immutep will report final Overall Survival (OS) data from its Phase IIb AIPAC clinical trial evaluating efti in metastatic breast cancer as a late breaker poster at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting 2021 taking place in the US and virtually from 10-14 November.



Immutep previously reported initial OS data from approximately 60% of events in December 2020 at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium. The study reported a promising and improving trend in OS in the total population with a median survival benefit of +2.7 months from efti plus chemotherapy, compared to chemotherapy plus placebo. In addition, a statistically significant OS benefit was observed in the efti group in key pre-defined patient groups, including patients under 65 years of age and those with low starting monocyte count.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



