View All Immutep News

Immutep - Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form



Immutep Limited (the Company) is convening its 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM) at 10.00 am (AEDT) on Friday, 26 November 2021.



The health and safety of our employees, shareholders and stakeholders, is of paramount importance to us. With the continued uncertainty, potential health risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, Immutep will be holding its AGM virtually which can be accessed at https://web.lumiagm.com/301-696-625 . The ID Number for the Meeting is: 301 696 625.



Further information and guidance on how to join the AGM is set out in the notes section of the attached Notice of the Annual General Meeting (Notice), the virtual meeting Guide (attached) and also through our Registry at https://www.investorserve.com.au



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document