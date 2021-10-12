View All Immutep News

Immutep - 2021 AGM & Key Dates



Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) advises that it intends to hold its 2021 Annual General Meeting, (AGM) on Friday, 26 November 2021 commencing at 10.00am (AEDT).



The Company further advises that the closing time and date for receipt of director nominations for candidates other than those recommended by the Board is 5:00 pm, Tuesday, 19 October 2021.



Virtual AGM



Due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and in consideration of the safety of shareholders, employees and the broader community, the Company will hold the AGM virtually rather than at a physical location this year.



Shareholders will be provided with more information on how to participate in the AGM in the Notice of the Meeting which will be released later this month on the Company’s ASX market announcements page.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document