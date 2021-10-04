View All Immutep News

Immutep to present Phase II TACTI-002 data at SITC 2021



Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 related immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune disease, is pleased to announce data from Part C of its ongoing Phase II TACTI-002 trial and the study design for its Phase IIb TACTI-003 trial will be presented in posters at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting 2021 which is taking place in Washington, US and virtually from 10-14 November 2021.



As previously announced, final Overall Survival data from Immutep’s Phase IIb AIPAC trial will also be presented at SITC 2021 as a late breaker poster presentation.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document