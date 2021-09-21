View All Immutep News

Immutep to present final AIPAC Overall Survival data at SITC



Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 related immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune disease, is pleased to announce it will report final Overall Survival (OS) data from its Phase IIb AIPAC clinical trial evaluating lead product candidate eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”) in metastatic breast cancer at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting 2021. SITC 2021 is taking place in Washington, US and virtually from 10-14 November.



The final OS data will be presented by Immutep at SITC 2021 as a late breaker poster presentation. Interim OS data from the trial was presented in a spotlight presentation at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium in December 2020.



Immutep will make the poster available on its website following publication at SITC 2021 and will host a webinar for investors after the conference.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



