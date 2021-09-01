View All Immutep News

Immutep - Recruitment of patients completed for Part B of TACTI-002



• Last 2nd line PD-1/PD-L1 refractory non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patient has been enrolled and safely dosed, completing recruitment of Stage 2 of Part B

• Total of 154 patients out of up to 183 patients (84%) now participating in the expanded trial, with recruitment continuing for the expansion stage of Part A

• Further data expected to be reported in calendar year 2021 or early calendar year 2022



SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 1 September 2021 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 related immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune disease, announces that the last patient has been enrolled and safely dosed in Stage 2 of Part B of its Phase II TACTI-002 study (also designated KEYNOTE-798). This completes the recruitment of 2nd line PD-1/PD-L1 refractory non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients into the trial.



Immutep expects to report further data from TACTI-002 at a scientific conference in calendar year 2021 or early calendar year 2022.



