Immutep's partner, EOC Pharma, expands efti trial pipeline



Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) (“Immutep” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise its Chinese partner for eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”), EOC Pharma (“EOC”) is planning to expand its clinical trial pipeline for efti (designated EOC202 in China) in China.



EOC is preparing to initiate a clinical trial of efti in combination with an anti-PD-1 therapy. The new trial is expected to commence in the first half of calendar year 2022.



The new trial builds on the latest promising data presented by Immutep at ASCO 2021 and on EOC’s previously announced Phase II trial evaluating efti in combination with chemotherapy in metastatic breast cancer patients. This previously announced Phase II trial is currently expected to commence in the second half of calendar year 2021.



In addition, EOC has partnered with a contract development and manufacturing organisation in China. In August 2020, EOC received positive feedback from the Centre for Drug Evaluation (CDE), subordinate unit of China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) on its CMC comparability study results and recently completed an important 2000L manufacturing step for efti.



