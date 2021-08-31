Media ReleasesImmutep

View All Immutep News


Immutep's partner, EOC Pharma, expands efti trial pipeline

31 Aug 2021 08:46 AM


Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) (“Immutep” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise its Chinese partner for eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”), EOC Pharma (“EOC”) is planning to expand its clinical trial pipeline for efti (designated EOC202 in China) in China.

EOC is preparing to initiate a clinical trial of efti in combination with an anti-PD-1 therapy. The new trial is expected to commence in the first half of calendar year 2022.

The new trial builds on the latest promising data presented by Immutep at ASCO 2021 and on EOC’s previously announced Phase II trial evaluating efti in combination with chemotherapy in metastatic breast cancer patients. This previously announced Phase II trial is currently expected to commence in the second half of calendar year 2021.

In addition, EOC has partnered with a contract development and manufacturing organisation in China. In August 2020, EOC received positive feedback from the Centre for Drug Evaluation (CDE), subordinate unit of China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) on its CMC comparability study results and recently completed an important 2000L manufacturing step for efti.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.