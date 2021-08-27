View All Immutep News

Immutep - Chinese patent granted for anti-LAG-3 antibody LAG525



Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), is pleased to announce the grant of patent no. ZL201580013695.X entitled “Antibody molecules to LAG-3 and uses thereof” by the Chinese Patent Office.



This new Chinese patent follows the grant of the corresponding Australian, United States, European, and Japanese patents announced in 2018 through 2020.



In particular, the claims of the patent are directed to LAG525, pharmaceutical compositions comprising LAG525, nucleic acid molecules that code for the LAG525 antibody, an expression vector or host cell that comprises the nucleic acid molecules, and to the use of LAG525 in the manufacture of a preparation for the treatment of cancer or infectious disease.



