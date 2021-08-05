Media ReleasesImmutep

Immutep - INSIGHT-003 investigator-initiated trial - 1st patient dosed

05 Aug 2021 08:18 AM


Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) (“Immutep” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 related immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune disease, is pleased to announce that the first patient has been enrolled and safely dosed in INSIGHT-003. This patient with metastatic non-small cell lung carcinoma received pembrolizumab plus doublet chemotherapy (carboplatin and pemetrexed) combined with Immutep’s lead product candidate eftilagimod alpha (efti or IMP321).

INSIGHT-003 is evaluating a triple combination therapy consisting of efti in conjunction with an existing approved standard of care combination of chemotherapy and anti-PD-1 therapy. The study will continue to recruit up to 20 patients with various solid tumours and first results are expected in calendar year 2022.

