Immutep - Completion of Placement - Tranche 2

30 Jul 2021 09:24 AM


Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) (“Immutep” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has completed the second tranche of its institutional placement (Placement), details of which were announced to the market on 21 June 2021. The second tranche of the Placement comprises the issue of 88,970,717 new ordinary fully paid shares in the Company (Tranche 2 Shares) at an issue price of A$0.52 per Tranche 2 Share to raise approximately A$46.3 million. The issue of these shares was as approved by the Company's shareholders at its Extraordinary General Meeting held on 26 July 2021.

Net proceeds from the now completed A$60 million two-tranche Placement and the recently completed Share Purchase Plan (SPP) which raised A$7.2 million (details of which were announced to ASX on 21 July 2021) bring the total funds raised under the Placement and SPP to approximately A$67.2 million. These funds will be used to support Immutep’s ongoing and planned immuno oncology clinical development programs, its pre-clinical program in autoimmune disease and for general working capital purposes.

