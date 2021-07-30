Media ReleasesImmutep

Immutep - Cleansing Notice

30 Jul 2021 10:03 AM


This notice is given by Immutep Limited ACN 009 237 889 (Company) under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act).

On 21 June 2021, the Company announced a non-underwritten placement of new fully paid ordinary shares in the Company (Placement Shares) to institutional and sophisticated investors to raise approximately $60 million. The Placement Shares were proposed to be issued in two tranches as follows...

For more information, download the attached PDF.

