Immutep - Chairman's EGM Address



Ladies and Gentlemen,



On behalf of the Board, I would like to welcome you to Immutep’s Extraordinary General Meeting to consider resolutions relating to the Company’s announced $60 million two-tranched institutional placement (Placement). The completion of this important capital raising will enable us to significantly expand our clinical development and manufacturing programs.



Firstly, we hope you and your families are staying safe and well. Our EGM was originally intended to take place in person; however, given the recent pandemic outbreak in Sydney, Australia we have adjusted to facilitate the meeting virtually. We would like to thank our shareholders who are joining us online today. Also attending the meeting virtually today are our non-executive director, Grant Chamberlain; Executive Director and CEO, Marc Voigt; and COO and Company Secretary, Deanne Miller.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document