Immutep - Completion of Share Purchase Plan



Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) (“Immutep” or the “Company”) advises that its share purchase plan (“SPP”), details of which were announced to ASX on 21 June 2021, closed at 5.00pm on Monday, 19 July 2021 with the Company receiving total SPP application funds of A$7,175,720, exceeding the targeted amount sought to be raised under the SPP of A$5 million.



Following strong demand from eligible shareholders who participated in the SPP, Immutep’s board has exercised its discretion to increase the size of the SPP to accept the full amount of applications received from eligible shareholders under the SPP. Accordingly, there will be no scale back of ordinary shares ("Shares") applied for under the SPP, meaning applicants who submitted a valid application will receive the full number of Shares for which they applied.



