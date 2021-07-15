View All Immutep News

Immutep EGM - Now to be Held as an Online Virtual Meeting



Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), provides an update to the Company’s Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM or Meeting) arrangements as set out in the Notice of Meeting, dated 25 June 2021.



Immutep advises its EGM to be held on Monday, 26 July 2021, 4 pm (AEST) will be changed from a physical meeting to a virtual Meeting only.



All other details regarding the EGM, including the date, time and agenda items remain unchanged.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document