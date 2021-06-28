View All Immutep News

Immutep - Cleansing Notice



This notice is given by Immutep Limited ACN 009 237 889 (Company) under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act).



On 21 June 2021, the Company announced a non-underwritten placement of new fully paid ordinary shares in the Company (Placement Shares) to institutional and sophisticated investors to raise approximately $60 million. The Placement Shares were proposed to be issued in two tranches as follows...



