Immutep - Share Purchase Plan Offer Documents



On 21 June 2021, Immutep Limited ACN 009 237 889 (Immutep or Company) announced to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) that it had received firm commitments for a $60 million two tranche placement of new fully paid ordinary shares in Immutep (Shares) to institutional and sophisticated investors (Placement) at an issue price of A$0.52 per Share (Placement Price).



As noted above, the Placement will be completed in two tranches, with the issue of 88,970,717 Shares under the second tranche being conditional on Immutep's shareholders (Shareholders) approving the issue of these Shares (defined below) at a general meeting of the Company expected to be held on Monday, 26 July 2021 (EGM).



