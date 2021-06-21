View All Immutep News

Immutep secures commitments for A$60 million in a Placement



Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) (Immutep or Company), is pleased to announce that it has received commitments for a A$60 million via a two-tranche placement of new ordinary shares in Immutep (New Shares) to professional, institutional and sophisticated investors (Placement).



Immutep CEO, Marc Voigt said: “Never has there been a more exciting time to be the leading LAG-3 biotech, following the recent industry validation of this promising new immune checkpoint. Efti has continued to report compelling results from multiple clinical trials over the last year, including from key patient subgroups in our AIPAC study. Efti will be tested in different late-stage randomised settings which is a key step towards potential commercialisation.



