Immutep Reveals a New anti-LAG-3 Research Program



Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), the leading developer of LAG-3 related immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune disease, is pleased to provide an update on its preclinical development pipeline.



Under the collaboration project commenced in 2019 with Cardiff University, the Company has advanced the discovery and development of a new generation of small molecule anti-LAG-3 therapies. The ultimate aim of the project is to make an oral treatment available to cancer patients and at a lower cost compared with the current anti-LAG-3 antibodies being developed by several companies.



