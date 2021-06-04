View All Immutep News

Immutep Reports Positive Final Data from INSIGHT-004 trial



- Encouraging activity signals from the combination of efti and avelumab with a response rate of 41.7% in different solid tumours (DCR 50%) acc. to RECIST 1.1

- No selection of patients for immunogenic markers (e.g. PD-L1 expression levels, MSI high or TMB)

- 9 out of 12 patients still alive

- Deep and durable responses also in patients with low or no PD-L1 expression and typically IO insensitive indications like gastroesophageal or cervical cancer which typically do not respond to immune checkpoint therapy

- Continued good safety profile and promising activity signals warrant further clinical evaluation



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document