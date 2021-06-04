View All Immutep News

Immutep Reports Positive Data from its TACTI-002 ph 2 trial



- Combination therapy with eftilagimod alpha and pembrolizumab demonstrates very favourable overall response rate (ORR) together with favourable duration and depth of responses in 1st line NSCLC (41.7%, 2 CRs; minimum DoR > 6 months) and 2nd line HNSCC (29.7% ORR, 5 CRs; minimum DoR > 6 months)

- Tumor responses seen in all PD-L1 subgroups, including low PD L1 expressing patients (i.e. patients with TPS < 50%) which are typically less responsive to anti-PD-1 therapy

- Secondary endpoints including progression free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) are trending very favourably in both indications (e.g. median PFS in 1st line NSCLC is 8.2 months and median OS in 2nd line HNSCC is 12.6 months)

- Combination therapy is safe and well tolerated



