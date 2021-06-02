View All Immutep News

Immutep granted European patent for its LAG-3 candidate Efti



Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep“ or “the Company“), a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune disease, is pleased to announce the grant of patent number EP3473263 entitled “Combined Preparations for the Treatment of Cancer” by the European Patent Office.



This European patent was filed as a divisional application and follows the grant of the European parent patent announced in November 2018, and the corresponding United States patents announced in December 2020 and March 2021.



