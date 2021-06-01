View All Immutep News

Immutep enters New Collaboration with Merck KGaA for Efti



Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune disease, announces a new collaboration and supply agreement with Merck KGaA , Darmstadt, Germany for a Phase I/IIa clinical trial in patients with solid tumours, called INSIGHT-005.



The trial will evaluate the feasibility, safety and efficacy of Immutep’s lead product candidate, eftilagimod alpha (efti or IMP321), when given in combination with bintrafusp alfa (M7824), an investigational bifunctional fusion protein immunotherapy being jointly developed by Merck, Darmstadt, Germany and GlaxoSmithKline. Bintrafusp alfa aims to block two immunosuppressive pathways, TGF-β and PD-L1, while efti activates antigen presenting cells, via the LAG-3 – MHC II pathway.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document