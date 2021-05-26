View All Immutep News

Immutep granted Chinese patent for its LAG-3 candidate Efti



Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune disease, is pleased to announce the grant of a new patent (number ZL201480073584.3) entitled “Combined Preparations for the Treatment of Cancer” by the Chinese Patent Office.



This Chinese patent follows the grant of the corresponding European, Australian, Japanese and United States patents, as announced separately throughout 2019 and 2020. The new patent protects Immutep’s intellectual property relating to combination therapy comprising (a) lead active immunotherapy candidate eftilagimod alpha (efti or IMP321), which is a LAG-3 fusion protein (LAG-3Ig), and (b) a chemotherapy agent. The chemotherapy agent is oxaliplatin, carboplatin, or topotecan, and the patent provides protection in the territory of mainland China.



