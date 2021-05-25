View All Immutep News

Immutep to present at Jefferies Healthcare Conference



Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune disease, announced today that Immutep CEO Marc Voigt has been invited to participate in the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference, which is taking place from June 1st to 4th.



During this virtual conference, Mr. Voigt is scheduled to conduct a corporate presentation followed by a Q&A session along with Immutep’s Chief Scientific and Medical Officer, Dr. Frederic Triebel, starting at 12:30 pm ET on June 4th. A live webcast of this event will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff174/immp/1858869



