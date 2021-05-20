View All Immutep News

Immutep - TACTI-002 and INSIGHT-004 abstracts for ASCO 2021



Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 related immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune disease, is pleased to announce that data from its TACTI-002 and INSIGHT-004 studies have been published in abstracts available via the links below on the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology’s (ASCO) 2021 Annual Meeting’s official website.



Poster presentations with new and updated data that are not part of the abstracts will be available on ASCO.org from 9 am on 4 June 2021 US Eastern time and made available on Immutep’s website at www.immutep.com.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document