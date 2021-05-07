Immutep - Operational Update

View All Immutep News

- AIPAC reaches ~72% of events and TACTI-002 recruitment is progressing well

- New data from TACTI-002 and INSIGHT-004 to be reported at ASCO in June 2021

- TACTI-003 clinical trial design enables evaluation of efti in 1st line recurrent or metastatic HNSCC patients to better understand its effect in combination with pembrolizumab

- Robust financial position with cash runway into calendar year 2023, beyond several significant data read-outs



Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 related immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune disease, provides an update on its clinical and preclinical programs.



