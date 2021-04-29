View All Immutep News

Immutep - TACTI-002 & INSIGHT-004 data to be presented at ASCO



Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), the leading developer of LAG-3 related immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune disease, is pleased to announce that new data from its TACTI-002 and INSIGHT-004 studies are scheduled to be presented in three poster presentations during the American Society of Clinical Oncology’s (ASCO) 2021 Annual Meeting, which is taking place online as a virtual meeting this year from 4 – 8 June.



Abstracts will be available from 5pm US Eastern Time on 19 May 2021. Poster presentations with new and updated data that are not part of the abstract will be released on ASCO.org at the times indicated below and will subsequently be made available on Immutep’s website at www.immutep.com.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



