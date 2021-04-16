View All Immutep News

Immutep receives A$1,155,055 R&D Tax Incentive



Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) (“Immutep” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it has received a A$1,155,055 cash rebate from the Australian Federal Government’s R&D tax incentive program. The cash rebate provided in respect of expenditure incurred on eligible R&D activities conducted in the 2020 fiscal year, mainly related to the Company’s TACTI-mel and TACTI-002 clinical study using its lead compound eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”), conducted in Australia.



This follows approval from AusIndustry of Immutep’s application for an Advance/Overseas Finding. Due to the Advance Finding, both Immutep’s Australian and overseas research and development activities related to the TACTI-002 Australian sites are eligible for the R&D Tax Incentive for a period of three years to 30 June 2021. Immutep will apply the funding towards furthering its current active clinical trial programs for its lead product, eftilagimod alpha.







