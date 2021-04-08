View All Immutep News

Immutep achieves Fast Track designation for Efti from US FDA



Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapy treatments for cancer, infectious disease and autoimmune disease, announces its lead product candidate eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”), a soluble LAG-3 protein, has received Fast Track designation in 1st line recurrent or metastatic HNSCC from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).



Fast Track has been granted for the development program of efti for 1st line treatment of recurrent or metastatic HNSCC due to its potential to address an unmet medical need, as evidenced by encouraging data indicating a positive risk benefit ratio.



