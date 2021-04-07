View All Immutep News

Immutep announces European Patent Grant for LAG525



Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep“ or “the Company“), a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapy treatments for cancer, infectious disease and autoimmune disease, is pleased to announce the grant of patent number EP3317301 entitled “Combination therapies comprising antibody molecules to LAG-3” by the European Patent Office.



The claims of EP3317301 are directed to embodiments of LAG525, a humanised form of Immutep’s IMP701 antibody which is out-licensed to Novartis AG. In particular, the claims of the patent are directed to compositions comprising LAG525 and spartalizumab, an anti-PD-1 antibody molecule, and related methods of use of the combination in the treatment of cancer.



