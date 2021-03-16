View All Immutep News

Immutep collaborates with MSD for phase 2b head & neck trial



Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapy treatments for cancer, infectious disease and autoimmune disease, announces a second clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with subsidiaries of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA (known as “MSD” outside the United States and Canada). Under the agreement, Immutep will conduct a new Phase IIb clinical trial in 1st line HNSCC patients, as initially described in the ASX announcement dated 28 September 2020.



The trial, called TACTI-003 (Two Active Immunotherapies), will be a 1:1 randomised, controlled clinical study in approximately 160 1st line HNSCC patients. It will evaluate the safety and efficacy of Immutep’s lead product candidate, eftilagimod alpha (efti or IMP321), when given in combination with MSD’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), compared to pembrolizumab alone. TACTI-003 will take place in 20+ clinical sites in the United States, Australia and Europe, and the first patient is expected to be enrolled in mid-2021.



