Immutep secures second US patent grant for eftilagimod alpha

Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep“ or “the Company“), a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapy treatments for cancer, infectious disease and auto-immune disease, is pleased to announce the grant of patent number 10,940,181 entitled “Combined Preparations for the Treatment of Cancer or Infection” by the United States Patent & Trademark Office.



