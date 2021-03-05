View All Immutep News

Immutep expands Part B of TACTI-002 collaboration trial



Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases, is pleased to report it has decided to expand Part B of its TACTI-002 Phase II trial, under the study’s Simon’s twostage clinical trial design. Immutep has commenced recruitment of an additional 13 second line Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) patients, forming Stage 2 of Part B.



The decision follows a preliminary safety and efficacy review by the Data Monitoring Committee and its recommendation, based on the patients recruited in Stage 1 of Part B.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document