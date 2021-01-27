View All Immutep News

Immutep - Phase II study for eftilagimod alpha in COVID-19 advances



Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune disease, announced that an independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) has completed a safety run-in data review of the first six patients from the Phase II clinical trial of Eftilagimod Alpha Treatment by immune modulation in COVID-19 disease (EAT COVID), being conducted by the University Hospital Pilsen, Czech Republic. Following this data review, the DSMB recommended that the study advance with enrolment for the randomised portion of the study. All six patients (age range, 50-83 years; 2 women) received the three planned 10 mg efti injections and have since been discharged from hospital. No adverse events have been reported.



Professor Matejovic, Principal Investigator for the study, stated, “Sadly, hospitals and doctors in the Czech Republic are increasingly overwhelmed and are facing severe challenges treating the high volume of patients with COVID-19. Despite this, the DSMB has prioritized the review of the safety data for the first six patients in the EAT COVID Phase II study. We are pleased with their recommendation to continue the trial and move ahead with the randomised, placebo-controlled portion of the study.”



