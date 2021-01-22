View All Immutep News

Immutep Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C



Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune disease, provides an update on the ongoing development of its product candidates, eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”) and IMP761, and the activities of its partners.



“Immutep has entered calendar year 2021 in a very strong financial and operational position, following the encouraging clinical results announced for our lead product candidate, efti, last year. We have increasing confidence in efti and accordingly, three new efti trials or trial extensions with up to 386 patients in different cancer indications were announced or started in the quarter.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document