Immutep - Ulcerative Colitis Phase II Study of GSK2831781 Discontinued



Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune disease, advises that one of its licensing partners, GSK, has discontinued its Phase II clinical trial evaluating an anti-LAG3 cell depleting monoclonal antibody, GSK2831781 (derived from Immutep’s IMP731 antibody), in patients with active ulcerative colitis.



The trial was stopped by GSK based on the assessment of clinical data as part of a planned interim analysis conducted in consultation with the trial’s Data Review Committee. GSK is conducting further reporting, assessment and analyses of the efficacy and safety data and evaluating the biology to determine next steps for the GSK2831781 development program.



