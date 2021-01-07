Media ReleasesImmutep

Immutep - Recruitment of head & neck cancer patients completed for ph2

07 Jan 2021 09:33 AM


Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases, is pleased to report it has enrolled and safely dosed the last patient for stage 2 of Part C of its TACTI-002 Phase II study.

This completes recruitment for Part C of the trial which evaluates 2nd line HNSCC patients being treated with Immutep’s lead product candidate, eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”) in combination with MSD’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab).

