Immutep - Recruitment of head & neck cancer patients completed for ph2



Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases, is pleased to report it has enrolled and safely dosed the last patient for stage 2 of Part C of its TACTI-002 Phase II study.



This completes recruitment for Part C of the trial which evaluates 2nd line HNSCC patients being treated with Immutep’s lead product candidate, eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”) in combination with MSD’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab).



